MOSCOW, Feb. 6 (Xinhua/GNA) — A fire erupted at an old building near the Red Square in Moscow on Tuesday.

The fire erupted in a house on Nikolskaya Street. According to operational services, the building is currently under reconstruction.

he fire broke out on the second floor of the old building near the Kremlin and has spread over 150 square meters.

According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported, and firefighters are working at the site. Enditem

GNA

