Finance Minister designate pledges to ensure completion of ongoing projects in Ashanti  

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah/Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi, Feb. 20, GNA – The Minister of Finance designate, Mr Mohammed Amin Adam, has pledged to make every effort to find resources to complete all ongoing development projects in the Ashanti region.

He said Ashanti region, remained important to the socio-economic development of the country and the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, had charged him to mobilise resources to complete all the projects which had been started in the region.

At the Manhyia palace during a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, he mentioned some of the projects as the maternal and child unit project at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital (KATH), the various roads projects including the Suame interchange, the Kumasi central market, the Kumasi international airport, among others.

Mr Amin Adam said Ashanti region’s significance to Ghana’s economic development could not be over-emphasised and everything would be done to ensure that the region received the needed infrastructure to attract investment.

He praised the Asantehene for his immense role in the development of the country, especially in areas like education, health, investment, as well as diplomatic initiatives, which had helped project Ghana’s global image.

He pledged to continue to seek wise counselling from the Asantehene in the discharge of his duties.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu congratulated Mr Amin Adam on his new role, saying it signified the President’s confidence in him to manage the affairs at the Finance Ministry.

He said even though the country was going through difficult times, with efficient policies and strategies, it could soon pick up and stand on its feet.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu stressed the need for the new Minister to work to identify the weaknesses in the Ghanaian economy and work with other key stakeholders to find solutions to address them.

He was hopeful that the Minister would be able to face the challenges and work hard to support the government to address the economic challenges facing the country.

Mr Amin Adam was accompanied to the Manhyia palace by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah.

He also inspected some ongoing projects at the KATH, Kumasi central market and the airport.

