Fifty-one member Sunyani Municipal Assembly inaugurated

Sunyani, Feb. 14, GNA – The newly-constituted Sunyani Municipal Assembly has been inaugurated with a call on the 51 members to remain innovative and initiate self-help development projects to better the lives of the people.

The membership comprised 34 elected, 15 government appointees with the Member of Parliament (MP) and the Municipal Chief Executive being ex-officio members.



Mr Kwadwo Agyenim-Boateng, the Bono Regional Member of the Council of State, who inaugurated the Assembly in Sunyani, highlighted the role and mandate of the members and asked them to mobilise their constituents for community development.



He indicated that communities, which would take the responsibility to initiate self-help development projects could attract support from the Assembly and other development partners.



Mr Agyenim-Boateng emphasised government’s determination to deepen the local government concept and advised the assembly members to be abreast of the Local Government Act to effectively deliver on their mandate.



He entreated the members to bury their differences and contribute to discussions devoid of partisanship to move development of the Municipality to the next level.



Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, congratulated the assembly members on their election and inauguration and asked them to forge ahead in unity for the purpose of development.



He emphasised that the Assembly required absolute unity and peace to strategise and initiate development projects that would improve the socio-economic lives of the people.



Mr Kumi expressed the hope that with the experiences and proven track records of some of the members, the Assembly would improve its Internally Generated Fund for development.



Justice Sylvester Nii Okai Ablorh, a Circuit Court Judge, led the members to swear the oaths of allegiance and secrecy.



Meanwhile, some of them have called on the Government to consider paying them monthly allowances and ex-gratia after serving their mandates.



According to Mr Kinsley Kusi Appiah, the Assemblyman for Abesim Ankobea Electoral Area, the members required funding to support the development of their communities.



He admitted that the assembly member’s work was voluntary, but they needed some monthly allowances to enable them to mobilise their people for communal labour and other development projects.

