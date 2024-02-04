Exhibition Showcases Bulgarian Women Architects from First Half of 20th Century

STARA ZAGORA, CENTRAL BULGARIA, Feb. 4, (BTA/GNA) – A travelling exhibition, “Mrs Architect”, will open at the Stara Zagora City Art Gallery on Saturday on the eve of the building’s 90th anniversary, gallery director Katya Gineva-Gyurkovska told BTA.

“The building known as the Stara Zagora Market Hall, was inaugurated on February 4, 1934,” she said.

The exhibition showcases Bulgarian women architects from the first half of the 20th century. This modified version shows cities with buildings designed by women architects.

Visitors can see 17 panels with documents, drawings, plans, multimedia and portraits of women who have contributed to architecture in Bulgaria. “Probably the residents of Stara Zagora will be most interested in the portrait of Elena Varakadzhieva-Skordeva, who is part of the team who designed the building,” said Gineva-Gyurkovska.

“When a competition was opened for an architectural design for the building, several teams participated. The leader of one of these teams was Elena Varakadzhieva-Skordeva”, she said.

After the opening of the exhibition a lecture by Teodor Karakolev, one of the founders of the Bulgarian Modernist Architecture Foundation, will provide more details about the life of Varakadzhieva-Skordeva.

The exhibition is organized by Goethe Institut in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Modernist Architecture Foundation.

BTA/GNA

