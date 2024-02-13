Ellembelle MP cuts sod for construction of CHPS Compound at Santaso

By P.K. Yankey

Santaso (W/R), Feb. 13, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) center at Santaso in the Northern part of the Ellembelle District.

The move formed part of the MP’s initiative towards a significant advancement in fulfilling his pledge to improve upon healthcare services and make them accessible to the nook and cranny of the Constituency.

At a sod-cutting ceremony to kickstart the project, Mr Buah who is also the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, said upon completion, community members in the hinterlands of the Aiyinasi North would no longer have to endure lengthy and arduous journeys, both in terms of time and cost, in seeking medical attention.

The MP said the provision of the health facility would bring healthcare services to the doorstep of the beneficiaries, providing convenient access to essential care and enabling timely interventions when needed.

Mr Buah said his commitment towards quality healthcare delivery in the Ellembelle District was unprecedented since he took the seat as MP.

He advised the people to ensure sanitation sustainability and a hygienic environment to ward off diseases.

GNA

