Dr Patrick Kwesie appointed brand ambassador for Green World Merchandise 

Takoradi, Feb. 27, GNA – Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of Western Nzema Youth League, has been appointed the “Global Brand Ambassador for Green World Merchandise,” producer of eco-friendly clothing based in the United Kingdom (UK).

He is to help drive awareness and education on climate change issues through branded merchandise on a global scale.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the appointment, Dr Kwesie expressed gratitude to the management of Green World Merchandise for the confidence reposed in him to lead the fight against climate change and its associated effects around the world.

He said he would bring on board his knowledge and experience in championing climate resilience and adaptation campaigns to help mitigate the negative effects on the environment.

“I believe every green material purchased from Green World Merchandise is equivalent to eco-restoration through their carbon offset and charity initiatives, so I will do my best to help in that direction,” he said.

Mr Peter Fuller, a Group Chairman of Green World Merchandise, congratulated Dr Kwesie for joining their team and said his expertise would help the organisation to achieve its vision.

“Our eco-friendly and ethically sourced materials and merchandise not only elevate businesses but also help preserve our precious planet,” he said.

“We are fortunate and excited that Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie is joining our team, and we believe he will help to promote our products to achieve our organisational goals.”

