COCOBOD inaugurates shop to promote consumption of cocoa products 

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Sunyani, Feb. 13, GNA – The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has inaugurated a shop in Sunyani to promote the consumption and patronage of cocoa products to increase awareness and appreciation for the nutritional values and versatility of cocoa.

The inauguration of the shop, situated at the frontage of the Cocoa House building close to the main entrance, was done to coincide with the commencement of this year’s chocolate week celebration to provide consumers with the opportunity to purchase cocoa products at both wholesale and retail prices conveniently.

Providing a brief history of the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), Dr. Frank Asante, Director of Production at Cocoa Processing Company, Tema, stated the CPC was officially inaugurated in 1965 and initially produced three products – bar chocolate, pebbles, and milk beads.

But, over the years, he said the CPC had expanded its product range to include more items such as drinking powder.

Dr. Asante explained the purpose of opening the shop in Sunyani was to enhance the retailing of cocoa products by ensuring proximity to consumers and guaranteeing product availability.

He emphasised the importance of consuming cocoa beverages, particularly for breakfast due to their significant nutritional benefits.

In an interview with the media, Mr Michael Asumanu, the Administrator of COCOBOD in Sunyani, underscored the need for Ghanaians to make conscious efforts to increase their consumption of cocoa products.

He highlighted the numerous health benefits associated with cocoa, citing its positive impact on skin health, blood circulation and potential benefits for hypertensive and diabetic patients.

Mr Asumanu stressed by consuming more cocoa products, Ghanaians could contribute to reducing the country’s reliance on foreign markets for sale of the products.

He said Ghana had been a major producer of cocoa but had primarily exported it in raw form, saying by encouraging local consumption, the country’s economy could experience significant growth to boost economic prosperity of the populace.

