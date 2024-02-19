Church of Christ supports ‘Heal the KATH project’

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Feb. 19 GNA – The Church of Christ, Ghana, on Sunday presented a cheque for an amount of Ghc 330, 000.00 to support the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye Project’.

The donation was in response to an appeal launched by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to encourage individuals and corporate organizations to help mobilize financial resources to undertake a comprehensive renovation of KATH to help improve and strengthen quality healthcare at the only referral hospital in the northern part of the country.

Missionary Dr Dan Owusu Asiamah, who presented the cheque to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi, said the church deemed it very appropriate to build on the strong relationship between it, KATH and the Manhyia Palace.

He said the Church, as part of its corporate social responsibility, realized the need to donate a substantial amount of money to help ensure the successful completion of the project to improve health care for all.

Missionary, Dr Asiamah, said the Church had over the years, placed importance on the things that matter most to the people of Ghana and one of them is health.

The support to help rehabilitate the 70-year-old hospital would therefore go a long way to provide quality healthcare and improve the health status of the people.

The Asantehene, through his linguist, thanked the church for such a major contribution and urged other benevolent organisations to emulate the example of the Church of Christ and support the project.

The ‘Heal KATH project’ is a legacy project initiative by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to mobilize funds to undertake a comprehensive rehabilitation of KATH and bring it to international standards to help provide quality healthcare services to Ghanaians.

The project seeks to raise an amount of $ 10 million dollars as part of the 25th anniversary of his installation as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool.

