Chocolate factory to be established in Volta Region

By Caleb Kuleke

Klefe (V/R), Feb. 15, GNA – Mr Dela Gadzanku, Eastern, Volta and Oti President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has indicated progress in plans towards establishing a chocolate factory in the Volta Region.

Feasibility studies are underway to identify potential locations for the factory, while talks with some investors on the African Continent to invest in the project.

Mr Gadzanku said this when the AGI and its partners presented chocolates to some pupils in the Ho Municipality.

The partners included the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the Volta Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association.

They also gave some exercise books to the pupils of the Avee R.C. Primary and Junior High Schools and Klefe-Dome E. P. Basic School.

Mr Gadzanku said the region deserved a chocolate factory as a cocoa producer to add value to the product and enhance its competitiveness on the market.

When built it would fall under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he said.

Touching on the presentation of the chocolates, Mr Gadzanku said it was a decision taken after the Volta Fair to sustain the consumption of cocoa products among the pupils.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, who led the team, highlighted the importance of consuming products made in Ghana.

“The gesture is to show the pupils affection as the nation celebrates this year’s Chocolate Day and to inspire them to concentrate on their studies,” he said.

The Minister emphasised the importance of the day in promoting development and exporting the nation’s premium chocolate to other countries.

He advised the youth to avoid hard drugs, which would wreck their future and impede their development.

GNA

