CFAO Mobility Ghana unveils new hub of excellence in Aftersales Service 

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – CFAO Mobility Ghana has unveiled its newest Service Centre in a groundbreaking move that underlines its commitment to customer-centric excellence.

Nestled strategically on Spintex Road, the Service Centre sits right next to the iconic Action Chapel.

Steeped in a rich 115-year legacy, CFAO Mobility Ghana stands as a pioneer in mobility solutions, boasting an enviable portfolio featuring automotive giants like Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, and Suzuki coupled with world-class aftersales service.

In a news brief, the Company noted that the main Service Centre occupied half an acre of the space.

It said the Centre had an ample parking space covering 800 square metres, which ensured that the customer’s experience, from arrival to departure, was nothing short of seamless.

“The facility has a spacious and comfortable customer waiting area, with eight technician work bays, stocked with the latest tools and technology. This cutting-edge facility isn’t just another service centre – it’s a haven for aftersales excellence,” the Company emphasised.

“At the heart of this new hub lies a commitment to unparalleled service. The facility offers a spectrum of services, from general vehicle servicing to specialised maintenance works catering specifically to Mitsubishi and Suzuki vehicles.

“It’s more than an expansion; it’s a testament to CFAO Mobility Ghana’s dedication to meeting the dynamic demands of the market,” the Company said.

It added: “This strategic expansion aligns seamlessly with CFAO Mobility Ghana’s customer-centric philosophy embedded in our customer care policy. We are committed to expanding our footprint to remain close to our customers.

“At CFAO Mobility Ghana, the journey doesn’t end with the drive; it begins with the assurance of expert care and service. This new chapter on Spintex Road isn’t just a service centre; it’s an experience, an ode to CFAO’s unwavering commitment to automotive excellence.”

Mr Adedamola Adelabu, the Managing Director and Country Delegate of CFAO Mobility Ghana, in his opening speech, stated that the inauguration of the new facility reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to the core values of Agility, Entrepreneurship, Diversity and Performance.

He encouraged the team, saying: “Let us go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service, exceeding the expectations of our customers at every turn.”

Dr Adam Tettey Larbie, the National Service Manager, highlighted some important features of the new service centre, that met international standards.

“Safety is emphasised through the design and operations of the facility, which boasts ten working bays with a capacity to handle up to 70 cars in a day, while customers also have the opportunity to observe the work being done on their vehicles,” he said.

To find the New Spintex Service Centre, customers coming from the Airport should take the turning in front of Action Chapel, and then locate the CFAO Spintex Service Centre on the right.

Customers coming from the East Legon Tunnel, can find the facility on the right, just before Action Chapel.

The Service centre is open from Monday to Friday from 0730 hours to 1700 hours, each day.

For inquiries and more information, one can reach the Company on 0303957067 or 0303957081.

