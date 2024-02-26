CABI science award winner to help study natural enemies of the Asian citrus psyllid in Ghana



Accra, Feb. 26, GNA-Dr Hettie Arwoh Boafo, Research Officer, Invasive Species Management, based at CABI’s centre in Ghana, is the winner of the Carol Ellison Science Award.

She will use her £2,000 grant to study natural enemies of the Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) in Ghana.

Specifically, the money will go towards conducting field surveys to identify natural enemies linked with ACP, as well as laboratory research and identification services dedicated to identifying these natural enemies.

The Carol Ellison Science Award is awarded to a student doing their research with CABI, or an early career CABI researcher, with the objective of enriching their research experience at CABI. Dr Ellison worked at CABI for over 30 years as a specialist in the biological control of invasive alien weeds before she died in 2020.

ACP is a serious pest of citrus fruits as it acts as a vector for the bacteria Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus (citrus greening) and Candidatus Liberibacter americanus (American greening) – the causative agent of citrus greening disease or Huanglongbing (HLB).

The disease kills citrus crops within five years of attack. The major control option has targeted the vector (ACP), as there is currently no treatment for the disease which threatens livelihoods and food security in Ghana.

Dr Boafo said, “As the pest is a new pest, the natural enemies associated with it are unknown. However, a successful biocontrol which utilizes native natural enemies.

“This study therefore seeks to catalogue the natural enemies that are associated with ACP which can be utilized for effective pest management.

“This is a great opportunity for me to build skills which would make me a better entomologist and advance my knowledge in the biological control of arthropod pests.”

Dr Boafo’s previous research sought to determine the rate of parasitism by the egg parasitoid Telenomus remus on eggs of the fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) after releases in maize fields in some parts of Ghana.

Awards align with strategic goals.

The CABI science award aligns with the goals of CABI’s Medium-Term Strategy 2023-2025. These include ‘improving the food security and livelihoods of smallholder communities’ and ‘reducing inequality through better opportunities for rural women and youth.’

Dr Morris Akiri, CABI’s Senior Regional Director, Africa, said, “I congratulate Hettie for furthering CABI’s mission of helping smallholder farmers sustainably tackle pests and diseases which can threaten livelihoods and food security.

“Central to this, also, is the need to further empower our women and youth to play more

prominent roles in agriculture and entrepreneurship and I am pleased both projects

resulting from these awards also recognise this in their delivery.”

