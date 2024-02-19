Australia Africa Business Summit 2024 to boost trade, strengthen economic ties

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – The Australia Africa Business Summit 2024 is set to take place in Melbourne, Australia, from May 12-14 under the theme: “New Bridges. Creating Connections”.

The Summit, being hosted by the Australian Africa Chamber of Commerce (AACC), aims to bring Africa to the forefront of the Australian trade and investment focus, and to encourage both African and Australian communities to explore new opportunities and maximise existing ones between the two regions.

It seeks to build new connections and relationships between Australian and African governments and businesses with significant economic benefits for both regions.

The two-day summit will bring together business leaders, governments, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs from both continents to engage in in-depth discussions about the state of bilateral and multilateral trade as well as to provide practical insights for those seeking to enter new markets.

There will be access to C-suite decision makers, senior executives, and international trade experts across sectors, including agribusiness, Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS), energy, green technology, healthcare, education, manufacturing, tourism, financial services, and government.

Over 500 delegates are expected to participate in-person each day with an additional virtual audience.

Mr Paul Guerra, Chief Executive of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), who has endorsed the upcoming summit noted that: “With Victoria home to Australia’s largest African population, there’s no better city to host the inaugural Australia Africa Business Summit in 2024.”

“The Victorian Chamber enjoys a strong working relationship with the Australia Africa Chamber of Commerce, which will only be strengthened as we progress our plans to co-host the World Chambers Congress here in Melbourne in 2025,” Mr Guerra added.

Mr Duncan Harris, President of the AACC, said VCCI’s support was significant for a number of reasons.

“To have the support of VCCI and Paul Guerra, in what will be a crucial moment in Australian and African relations is pivotal.

“Formalities and planning for the Summit are well underway, and we are looking forward to hosting presenters and delegates from both Australia and continental Africa,” Mr Harris said.

