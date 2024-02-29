Asuogyaman NPP congratulates Hadzide on party’s Manifesto Committee appointment  

Accra, Feb 29, GNA- The New Patriotic Party in the Asuogyaman Constituency has congratulated Mr Pius Enam Hadzide on his selection to the Party’s Manifesto Committee on Youth and Sports for the 2024 general election.

A statement signed and issued by Christian Okomfo Addo, Constituency Secretary, said Mr Hadzide’s appointment demonstrated the flagbearer’s confidence and vindicated the trust and confidence that the party leadership, chiefs, and good people of Asuogyaman had all placed in him.

“Hadzide’s enviable public record and his demonstrated interest in youth development not only in Asuogyaman but indeed the entire country gives them the assurance that he would contribute positively to the fashioning of a workable and pragmatic framework that would continue to ensure the holistic development of the Youth and Sports sector in Ghana,” it said.

According to the statement, Mr Hadzide’s extensive experience as Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Deputy Minister for Information, and now Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), coupled with his grass-roots nature, would enable him to identify the challenges confronting Ghana’s youth and make proposals to address them.

It noted that during his tenure at the Ministry and the NYA, he oversaw the development of the National Youth Policy and its implementation plan, played key roles in the formulation of the Legislative Instrument of the NSA Act, and ensured the construction of Youth Resource Centres across the country.

He also initiated the National Youth Volunteer Programme, the Skills Towards Employability and Productivity Step, among others.

“Locally, Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide is leading the construction of an Astro-turf Park with flood lights and ancillary facilities at Senchi-Ferry, investing heavily in the construction of a Youth Resource Center at Apeguso, the building of schools, community water systems, sheds, places of convenience and many others,” it added.

It pledged to use all of its resources to ensure the NPP won the Asuogyaman seat.

GNA

