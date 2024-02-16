Assembly Members urged to exhibit integrity, fairness, and relentless commitment

By J. K. Nabary

Awutu Bereku (C/R), Feb. 16, GNA – The Coordinating Director for Awutu-Senya District, Ms Eunice Naalier, has reminded Assembly Members of the area of the hopes and aspirations of their people and communities they represent while working in the public service.

She said based on this, they must learn to allow their decisions to be guided by integrity, fairness, and a relentless commitment to ensure the well-being of their communities and the district.

Ms Naalier, made the call at the inaugural ceremony of the fifth Assembly of the Awutu-Senya District at Awutu Bereku, the District capital.

The Assembly Members numbering 35 were made up 24 elected and 11 Government Appointees with Mr Richard Ghartey, an educationist, as their Presiding Member, to steer the affairs of the Assembly for the next two years.

“I have great faith in the capabilities of the member of the fifth Assembly of the District and may this Assembly be a beacon of positive change, a symbol of unity, and a testament to the enduring strength of our local governance system,” she stated.

Ms Naalier said their inauguration marked a significant moment in deepening the tenets of inclusive, participatory, and development-oriented local government system, saying, their electorates had entrusted them with their solemn mandates to champion their welfare and the development of the area.

“Let us reflect on the principles that underpin our democracy; transparency, accountability, and the unwavering commitment to the welfare of our communities,” she stated.

She reminded them that the responsibilities that came with public service, were hefty and it was their duty as Assembly Members to carry them with due diligence and dedication to community service instead of service to ones’self.

She stated that unity was the cornerstone of the Awutu-Senya District Assembly, and that regardless of their political affiliations, they must find the common ground to serve the greater good of the various communities and the country.

She called on them to prioritise the needs of their constituents over personal agenda, working together to address the pressing issues that affected the lives of those they represented.

“I encourage you to foster strong partnerships with your local communities, the chiefs, queen mothers, businesses and civil society organisation.”

The concept of collaborative governance in the New Public Governance model she noted, was key to unlocking the full potential of the district.

Ms Naalier encouraged them to build bridges to connect them, ensuring that the benefits of their progress were felt by all.

