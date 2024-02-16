Ameyaw-Cheremeh presides over Friday’s business of Parliament

By Iddi Yire/Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Parliament on Friday made history, when Members unanimously elected Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, as the Member Presiding for the day’s sitting of the House.

This was because Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and his two Deputies: The First Deputy Speaker Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu and the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, were unavoidably absent.

Order 12(4) of the Standing Orders of the House states that: “Whenever the Speaker, the First Deputy Speaker and the Second Deputy Speaker are unavoidably absent, the Clerk shall chair the sitting for the election of a member to preside at that sitting of the House as the Member Presiding”.

Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, nominated Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the four-term lawmaker, as the Presiding Officer for the day, which was seconded by Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Adaklu.

Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to the House for the honour done him.

“I thank the Majority Chief Whip for the proposal and the Minority Chief Whip for seconding, and the whole House for accepting me to be in the chair this morning. I am most grateful.”

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the NDC MP for Tamale South, congratulated Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh on his elevation to preside over the business of the House for the day.

“…You so hold the position of the Member Presiding, not assuming the full responsibility and authority of the Speaker or Deputy Speakers, but at least Mr Speaker, we can praise ourselves of seamless transition momentarily of you exercising the powers of the Speaker in today’s proceedings. So, congratulations. And I hope your constituents will be happy for the rare opportunity of a privilege given to you,” Mr Iddrisu said.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Deputy Minority Whip and NDC MP for Banda, also congratulated Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh on his new role as the Member Presiding over the House for the day.

“Mr Speaker, as you know, and Members in this House know, Bono Region or Bono-Ahafo will always make history, and you have made it.

“Mr Speaker, for the avoidance of doubt the First Majority Leader in this House in the Fourth Republic in 1993 was honourable J.H Owusu-Acheampong from the Bono-Ahafo Region.” He stated.

“Mr Speaker, the First Minority Leader also in this Fourth Republic in 1997 was Honourable JH Mensah; Mr Speaker, from Bono-Ahafo Region and the First Member Presiding is Honourable Ameyaw-Cheremeh from Sunyani. Mr Speaker, congratulations.”

Mr Ibrahim said Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh was his government tutor during his secondary days, which had contributed to bringing him this far in politics.

The election of Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, as the Member Presiding for the day was supervised by Mr Cyril K. O. Nsiah, the Clerk to Parliament.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

