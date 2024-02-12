ANOCA gives over $500,000 to member countries in preparation for 13th Africa Games

Accra, Feb 12, GNA – The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has given member countries a total of $540, 000 to prepare for the 13th African Games scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana would from March 8-23, host the continent with over 13, 000 visitors coming in as athletes, officials, and tourists.

The ANOCA as per their mandate has supported each of the 54 member countries with a grant of $10,000 each to support them in the preparations for the Games.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who mentioned this to the GNA Sports, said Ghana’s share of the grant would be handed over to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for onward presentation to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to offset bills related to the Games.

Sports codes for the games have been categorized into three groups namely Olympic qualifying sports, non-Olympic qualifying sports, and Demonstration Sports.

The Olympic qualifying sports are athletics, badminton, cycling, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, and wrestling.

The sports codes that would be competitive but not an Olympic qualifying event are armwrestling, beach volleyball, basketball (3×3), boxing, chess, cricket, football, handball, hockey, judo, karate-do, rugby, taekwondo, indoor volleyball, and weightlifting.

Meanwhile, mixed martial arts, pickleball, speedball, sambo, scrabble, and e-sports would also be played as demonstration sports.

Venues earmarked for the games include Accra Sports Stadium, Borteyman Sports Complex, The Trust Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena), Laboma Beach,

Achimota Cricket Oval, University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium Alisa Hotel, and Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

GNA

