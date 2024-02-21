Akrofuom district assembly supports people with disabilities

By Richard Kusi

Adansi Akrofuom (Ash), Feb. 21, GNA – The Adansi Akrofuom District Assembly has provided various supports worth Gh¢66,000,00 to people with disabilities in the district.

The support is in the areas of education, health, trading, and economic empowerment.

Speaking at a ceremony to present some items to support 30 people with disabilities in their business operations, Dr Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive, said the ceremony was the eighth in the series of support for such people in the area.

Among the items distributed were deep freezers, sewing machines, hair dryers, wheelchairs, weed sprayers, and others.

The DCE said the items were distributed based on the specific needs of the recipients, and they were determined through individual assessments.

“When the Common Funds are allocated to us, there are restrictions on how it can be used, ensuring that the proposed amount for disabled individuals is used to purchase items tailored to their needs” he added.

On the Assembly’s contributions towards improving the general wellbeing of PWDs, Dr. Woode said the assembly had recently renewed the health insurance cards for 297 individuals with disabilities.

It had also helped 10 of them to launch profitable businesses and provided scholarships to eight students in various educational institutions.

Additionally, some have received training in various vocations such as yogurt making, sugar, and other products to enhance their employment prospects.

Mr Woode pointed out that the aim was to create job opportunities, alleviate poverty among people with disabilities, and improve their social status.

He encouraged the recipients to utilize the items they had received to generate income and urged all persons with disabilities to register with the assembly to access future distributions.

Sarah Tieku, Secretary of the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), expressed gratitude to the Assembly on behalf of the beneficiaries for their support.

She thanked the Assembly for the transparent way the items were shared among the people with disabilities in the district and urged the beneficiaries to utilize the items responsibly.

Sheriffa Mohammed, who was presented with a fridge, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the support.

She emphasized that the fridge would significantly impact her economic life positively.

GNA

