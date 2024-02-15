Adu-Mante Foundation provides for inmates in Sekondi Prisons  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Feb. 15, GNA – The Adu-Mante Foundation, under the Focus One Group Limited has donated an array of essential items to inmates of Sekondi Prisons to put a smile on their faces in this month of love.

The gesture had become an annual tradition by the company to spread love and alleviate the hardships faced by those within the prison walls.

Mrs Evelyn Adu-Mante, Director of Focus One Distribution and wife of Kwame Adu-Mante, the CEO of Focus One said the gesture exemplified the true spirit of Valentine’s Day, “and for over 15 years, we have held on to this noble course”.

The Brand distributed cartons of drinks, food packs, water, and other essentials to some 800 inmates and a cash donation of 20,000 Ghana cedis to aid in the construction of an infirmary within the prison premises, to meet their healthcare needs.

Mrs Adu-Mante said, “As the world celebrates the season of love today, our station, Spice FM is also 11 years and so, gives us much joy to share our happiness and gratitude to God with our brothers and sisters in the Sekondi Prisons.”

The Deputy Director of the Sekondi Prisons, Mr Abraham Allotey, received the donations on behalf of the inmates and acknowledged the profound impact the gesture would have on their lives.

“For the love that you have shown us here today on Val’s Day, we are here, and the inmates would like to say a very big thank you. We pray that this donation will go a long way to solving and addressing some of the pressing issues in here.”

Despite the numerous obstacles, including issues with feeding and overcrowding, Mr. Allotey remained optimistic and hopeful that continued support from benevolent organizations and the government would improve the lives of inmates.

He further urged the public to adopt an open-minded approach towards reintegrating former inmates into society, emphasizing the importance of acceptance and support upon their release, ” I’m pleading with families at home not to discriminate but have a clean mentality of welcoming the inmates when they come out.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

