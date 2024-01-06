Zopelig-Daborin youth commissions self-financed bridge to ease movement  

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zopelig-Daborin (U/E), Jan 6, GNA – The Zopelig Daborin Youth Association in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region has commissioned a self-financed bridge on the Dagliga Kongo road to ease human and vehicular movement in the area.

The Dagliga-Kongo road links several major communities in the district such as Dagliga, Zanlerigu, Logre, and Kongo, among others, and to the district capital Nangodi..

The Zopelig-Daborin stretch of the road was always flooded during the rainy season due to lack of a bridge and the situation over the years made movement difficult for road users such as traders, school children, health workers and teachers and this prompted the youth of the area to self finance the construction of the bridge to ease the movement of motorists and schoolchildren and reduce accidents.

Apart from the bridge, the youth has also drilled a mechanized borehole for the community to support irrigation in the area.

Addressing a gathering of residents during the commissioning of the bridge at Zopelig-Daborin, Mr Christopher Telim, the Patron of the youth association, said the bridge was among prominent issues that were thwarting development of the area.

“Apart from this bridge, which was our major concern, the absence of electricity and bushfires are other problems confronting us, but as you can all see, we have managed to control bushfires in the community.

“Our concern now is for our community to be connected to the National Grid, and we are therefore appealing to the District Chief Executive, Madam Agnes Anamoo, and the Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, to come to our aid,” he added.

Mr Telim also emphasised that major footpaths linking the bridge were in bad shape and posed difficulty for users during the rainy season and called on the government and other non-governmental organisations for support.

Mr Lamtiig Apanga, a Stalwart of the opposing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and guest of the occasion, commended the youth for their resilience, unity, and commitment and called on other youth groups in the district to emulate them and not only rely on the government.

He also called on parents to prioritise their children`s education as it was key to the realisation of their potentials.

“Without education, who would I have been as the son of a watchman? Education is very important, and as parents, we must at all put our children`s education first before anything else,” he stated.

Mr Charles Taleo Ndanbon, the New Patriotic Party`s parliamentary candidate for the Nabdam Constituency, commended the youth for their hard work, adding it was a testament to their zeal to change the narrative of development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

