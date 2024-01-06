GloMeF repositions to amplify under-represented voices for global solutions — CEO 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Abesim, (B/R), Jan. 6, GNA – The Sunyani-based Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), a human rights and media advocacy non-governmental organisation, has prioritised ethical journalism and would amplify under-represented voices in addressing critical and

emerging global issues in 2024.



According to Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of GloMeF, the Foundation would take a proactive role in addressing critical global issues, such as climate change, social justice and human rights abuses.



He said empowering the next generation and fostering strategic partnerships would well-position the Foundation to harness the power of the media to drive positive change and shape a better future society for all.



Mr Ahenu was addressing the opening session of a two-day staff retreat of the NGO, which works to improve health outcomes and social development, underway at Abesim, near Sunyani with the objective of repositioning the Foundation to make maximum impact on society.



He explained effective communication played a critical role in shaping public opinion, influencing policy and driving societal change, saying it was essential for the Foundation to carefully consider how it could best utilize resources to help for the nation to address her pressing issues.



With the rise of digital and social media, the dissemination of information has become more widespread and accessible than ever before and that presented both a tremendous opportunity and a significant responsibility for the Foundation to harness the potential of those platforms

to amplify the voices of the voiceless in the decision-making process.



“To achieve maximum impact in society, it is thus imperative for the Foundation to prioritize several key areas including promoting ethical journalism and combating the spread of misinformation,” he stated.



In an era of fake news and disinformation, Mr Ahenu stressed it was crucial that the Foundation became a beacon of truth and integrity, upholding the highest standards of journalistic ethics and accuracy.



“We must also consider using our platform and media connection and partnerships to amplify under-represented voices and elevate marginalized perspectives,” he said, stressing the Foundation could serve as a catalyst for change by providing a platform for those whose voices had been historically silenced or overlooked.



By actively seeking out and promoting diverse viewpoints, we can contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society, Mr. Ahenu stated, adding through impactful storytelling, investigative reporting and advocacy, the NGO could raise awareness, mobilize action and hold those in power accountable for their actions.

The Foundation would further leverage the power of digital media to engage and empower the next generation by developing innovative, educational content and interactive platforms, he added



That would inspire and equip young people to become informed, active citizens equipped to navigate the complex media landscape and contribute to positive societal change, Mr. Ahenu said.



“We must make maximum impact on society by actively seeking out strategic partnerships with like-minded organisations, governments and businesses and also collaborate effectively with others who share our vision and values,” he told the staff.

