WHO condemns Israeli attacks on Khan Younis hospital

Geneva, Jan. 3, (dpa/GNA) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has accused Israel of “unconscionable” attacks on a hospital in the embattled town of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service, at least five civilians were killed in the attacks, including a five-day-old infant, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on the online platform X, formerly Twitter, late on Tuesday night.

A total of 14,000 people had been hospitalized in the al-Amal hospital. Many of them have since left.

“I deplore today’s strikes on the @PalestineRCS

-run Al-Amal hospital in the southern #Gaza city of Khan Younis,” Tedros wrote.

“Today’s bombardments are unconscionable. Gaza’s health system is already on its knees, with health and aid workers continuously stymied in their efforts to save lives due to the hostilities,” he said.

“I join international calls for an immediate ceasefire,” wrote Tedros, “including urgent action to ensure the accelerated and unimpeded flow of food, medical supplies, water and other essential items to millions of civilians forced to live in unspeakable conditions of hunger, disease spread, and lack of hygiene and sanitation.”

The people in the Gaza Strip are still only receiving a fraction of the aid supplies they had access to before the war. Every effort must be made to protect health facilities, medical staff and patients, he wrote.

GNA

