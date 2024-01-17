“We lost to a superior side” – Tunisia Coach

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 17, GNA – Jalel Kadri – Head Coach of Tunisia national team has described the Namibian national team as a superior side after their shock lone goal defeat to the South Africans.

The Brave Warriors of Namibia handed Tunisia a shocking 1-0 defeat on Tuesday, at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo in Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Kadri stated that the loss was to a superior side, adding that the development of football had been evenly spread across the continent.

“Everyone knows how to attack and defend, and this gives an idea about the development of football on the African continent.

“We lost the match to a respectable team. We were stronger on paper, but Namibia showed that they were stronger than us in the match,” said the dejected coach.

The coach further urged his players not to be discouraged as there are two more matches to be played to determine the group outcome.

“There are two matches remaining, and our reaction must be positive, and God willing, we can get out of this situation we have put ourselves in,” he noted.

GNA



