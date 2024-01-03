Volta GNFS donates to flood victims in North Tongu 

By Caleb Kuleke

Mepe （V/R）, Jan. 03, GNA- The Volta Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service （GNFS） has donated some relief items to the flood victims in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The Command was part of the rescue operations in the area when the Akosombo Dam spillage occurred, which led to the destruction of livelihoods and displacement of people.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer One （ACFO 1） Mr Joy Ayim Ameyibor, the Volta Regional Commander of the Service, said the donation was to support the restoration of the livelihoods of the victims.

He said when the Command witnessed the extent of the destruction during the rescue operations, it was right to provide assistance in an effort to lessen the pain of the impacted individuals.

The Commander told the Ghana News Agency that the officers at the Command as well as a few other people contributed the relief items.

ACFO Ameyibor thanked the officers and persons whose efforts made the presentation possible and advised the recipients to make good use of the items.

Mr Seji Saji Amedonu, the Deputy Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation （NADMO), who received the supplies expressed gratitude to the Command for its assistance.

The items included sacks of rice, assorted goods, and 500 bags of sachet water, to ensure access to potable drinking water for the affected persons.

GNA

