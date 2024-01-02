Veep, Minister of State donate GH¢50,000 to support cook-a-thon attempt  

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale, Jan. 01, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated an amount of GH¢30,000 to support Failatu Abdul-Razak’s Guinness World Record (GWR) cooking attempt.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Member of Parliament for Karaga Constituency, has also donated GH¢20,000 for the same purpose.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, accompanied by Dr Adam, presented the gift to Failatu’s team at the venue of the ongoing cooking marathon in Tamale.

The Regional Minister, during the presentation, commended Failatu’s courage to undertake such a challenging attempt.

He encouraged her to break the existing cooking record to make the country proud.

He said the attempt was a unique way to showcase northern Ghana to the world underscoring the essence of hosting it in Tamale.

