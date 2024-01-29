UN court to deliver ruling on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

THE HAGUE, Jan. 26, (Xinhua/GNA) — The International Court of Justice (ICJ), is set to deliver a ruling on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Friday, in the Hague. It will also rule on South Africa’s demand for the court’s urgent intervention, to stop Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Judge Joan E. Donoghue, the president of the court, will read out the order at 1 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), during a public sitting at the Peace Palace.

On Dec. 29, 2023, South Africa filed an application to the ICJ, for proceedings against Israel, concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations, under the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide related to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In this application, South Africa also requested the court to indicate provisional measures, in order to “protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people, under the Genocide Convention,” and “to ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide.”

During two-day public hearings held earlier this month, South African representatives, accused Israel of “deliberate” and “systemic” genocide against Palestinians.

Israeli representatives argued that Israel’s military operation in Gaza, was an act of self-defense, and denied South Africa’s genocide accusation.

As the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the ICJ was established by the UN Charter in 1945. It has the power “to indicate, if it considers that circumstances so require, any provisional measures,” while resolving legal disputes between countries. Its judgment is final and without appeal.

ABUJA, Jan. 26, (Xinhua/GNA) — At least 10 people were killed and two others injured, after a midweek attack in Nigeria’s central Plateau state, local police said on Thursday.

The attackers hit the Kwashalek community in the Mangu local government area of Plateau, between Tuesday and Wednesday, razing at least 10 houses in the process, Alfred Alabo, spokesman for the state police, told reporters in the capital of Jos on Thursday. “So far, over 10 corpses have been recovered from various locations in the Mangu area,” Alabo said, adding the motive of the attack is not yet known.

The latest attack, followed a series of killings in Plateau during the Christmas season, which left dozens dead and injured.

Mangu is one of the frequently attacked towns in Nigeria’s Plateau, which is situated in Nigeria’s middle belt, where the Muslim-dominated north and the Christian-majority south meet.

Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), a socio-cultural group in Mangu, said in a statement Wednesday that it had identified at least 30 people, killed in the attack.

While calling for an end to the hostility, the MDA’s national president, Joseph Gwankat, said the majority of the dead victims were women and children.

Meanwhile, the police have identified at least nine of the suspected attackers, during an operation to restore normalcy in Mangu.

Alabo told reporters that arms, were also recovered from the suspected gunmen by the security operatives, deployed to the area on Wednesday.

State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has urged security agencies to be more proactive toward safeguarding people’s lives and property, while condemning the recent killings.

Plateau has witnessed almost constant rifts between local farmers and Fulani herdsmen. Many, including women and children, have been killed in previous attacks.

