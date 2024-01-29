Ukraine, Russia trade blame for downed plane at UN Security Council

New York, Jan 26, (dpa/GNA) – As much remains unclear about the crash of a Russian military transport plane, that took place near the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, Ukraine and Russia have exchanged blows at the UN Security Council.

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky, said at a meeting of the body in New York on Thursday, that it was a “deliberate, premeditated crime.”

Ukraine’s deputy UN ambassador, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, rejected the accusations, saying that Ukraine, had not been informed about the number and type of means of transport, used to transport the prisoners, who, according to the Russian account, died in the incident.

The information stated by both parties, could not be independently verified.

Moscow claims 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers, who were due to be swapped in a prisoner exchange, were among the 74 people killed, when the plane was hit on Wednesday by Ukrainian missiles.

Kiev has so far only confirmed that a planned prisoner exchange was in the works with Russia, but has not said whether its missiles downed the plane, nor offered an explanation for what caused it to crash.

The special session of the UN Security Council was called at Russia’s request.

