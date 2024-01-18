Two Garrison Commander commissions refurbished office, accommodation blocks  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Jan. 18, GNA – Commodore Emmanuel Ayesu Kwafo, the Two Garrison Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces, has commissioned a renovated office and staff accommodation block for personnel of the Two Provost Detachment of the Ghana Military Police at the Tommy Barracks, Takoradi.

The office, and one-bedroom accommodation unit, were renovated with support from the Ghana Gas Company, Bank of Ghana, Adamus Mining Company, Ghana Port and Harbour Authority, Takoradi, Ghana Maritime Authority, Takoradi, and Volta Aluminum Company Limited.

Commodore Kwafo, also the Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command, speaking during a short ceremony to commission the edifices, expressed gratitude to the partners for their various contributions towards the refurbishment of the facilities.

He said the blocks would go a long way to enhance the work of the Two Provost Detachment of the Ghana Military Police and effectively deliver on its mandates.

“We are grateful to you, our partners, for your contributions in making the 2 Provost Detachment as beautiful as it is. Your contribution to the Ghana Armed Forces is a direct one to the nation,” he noted.

The Two Garrison Commander advised users of the facilities to ensure they properly maintained the blocks for their longevity.

Commodore Kwafo gave the assurance that the Ghana Armed Forces would continue to secure the country from all forms activities that would jeopardise the peace and stability, especially during the electioneering period.

Captain Monica Yiribokeya, Officer Commanding the Two Provost Detachment, said the Detachment had over the years not seen any significant renovation since its establishment in 1962.

She said: “The effects of adverse weather and engineering defects have left deep cracks in the building, resulting in its gradual deterioration and made the working environment unconducive for personnel.”

She continued: “With the completion of the Detachment office and accommodation, we have been able create a conducive working environment by acquiring the necessary equipment like workstation for the general office, assorted furniture, CCTV cameras, and a wireless internet facility among others.”

Captain Yiribokeya, therefore, expressed appreciation to the partners for aiding her outfit to refurbish the facilities to enhance their work.

Mr Stephen Donkor, the Head of Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Ghana Gas Company, said the gesture formed part of the Company’s resolve to support the Military to work under favourable conditions, while protecting the country from any aggression.

GNA

