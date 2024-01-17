Tanzania lifts ban on Kenyan flights to its commercial hub

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 17 (Xinhua/GNA) — Tanzanian aviation authorities on Tuesday, lifted a ban on Kenya Airways flights to the country’s commercial hub of Dar es Salaam, effective from Jan. 22 after Kenya had heeded its demands.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA), has withdrawn its decision of Jan. 15, 2024, and restored approval for Kenya Airways to operate between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, said the agency in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Tanzanian aviation authorities declared the suspension of all Kenya Airways passenger flights, connecting the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, and Dar es Salaam.

This measure will take effect from Jan. 22, 2024. The TCAA explained in a statement that the decision was in response to Kenya’s recent denial of Tanzania’s request to permit its airline, Air Tanzania Company Limited, to conduct cargo flights between Nairobi and third countries.

The aeronautical authorities of Kenya have granted permission for all cargo services under the request of Tanzania, effective from Jan. 16, 2024, according to the statement signed by TCAA Director General Hamza Johari. January Makamba, Tanzanian minister for foreign affairs and East African cooperation, said he has spoken to his Kenyan counterpart and agreed that restrictions on air travel between the two countries, and from any of the two countries to a third country should not stand.

“With relevant authorities, we have resolved to settle this issue, per existing agreements within three days,” Makamba said on X, formerly Twitter.

GNA

