At least 20 dead in fireworks factory explosion in Thailand

Bangkok, Jan 17, (dpa/GNA) – At least 20 people died in an explosion on Wednesday, at a fireworks factory in Thailand that completely destroyed the facility, local media reported, citing the fire brigade.

The accident occurred in the province of Suphan Buri, northwest of the capital Bangkok, according to media reports.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The factory, which was located in the middle of a rice field, was completely destroyed, as can be seen in photos circulated on social media.

The newspaper Khaosod quoted local residents as saying, that around 30 workers had been in the factory.

GNA

