South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae Myung injured in attack

Seoul, Jan. 2, (dpa/GNA) – South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae Myung was stabbed during a public appearance on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Lee was answering questions from journalists after visiting a construction site for a new airport on the south-eastern island of Gadeok. The island is part of the coastal metropolis of Busan.

Lee fell to the ground with a bleeding wound on his neck, South Korean broadcasters reported. He was taken to hospital after receiving first aid at the scene.

The Korean news agency Yonhap said the centre-left politician was conscious. The suspected attacker was arrested at the scene.

Lee was narrowly defeated by President Yoon Suk Yeol in the presidential election in March 2022.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

