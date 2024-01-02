South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae Myung injured in attack

Seoul, Jan. 2, (dpa/GNA) – South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae Myung was stabbed during a public appearance on Tuesday.
The incident occurred when Lee was answering questions from journalists after visiting a construction site for a new airport on the south-eastern island of Gadeok. The island is part of the coastal metropolis of Busan.
Lee fell to the ground with a bleeding wound on his neck, South Korean broadcasters reported. He was taken to hospital after receiving first aid at the scene.
The Korean news agency Yonhap said the centre-left politician was conscious. The suspected attacker was arrested at the scene.
Lee was narrowly defeated by President Yoon Suk Yeol in the presidential election in March 2022.