SOS Children’s Villages Family Strengthening Project ends at Ejisu 

Ejisu (Ash), Jan. 02. GNA – The SOS Children’s Villages Family Strengthening Project (SOS FSP) has ended in the Ejisu Municipality and other surrounding communities with greater impact on the lives of the people.

The five-year project, which started in 2018, aimed at strengthening communities through the provision of health, education, water and sanitation as well as empowering the poor and vulnerable with employable skills to be economically independent.

Among its achievements were the establishment of 10 village savings and loans associations at Kubease, Adadientem, Onwe, Essienimpong and Ejisu.

The project had impacted 300 teachers though in-service training and supported 6,352 pupils directly in schools.

It had also strengthened families, empowered communities and uplifted the lives of 1,110 children, and provided technical and vocational education and training to about 173 youth in the area.

Mr Alexander Mar Kakula, the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages, at a durbar to climax the end of the project, said it had been a beacon of hope and catalyst for positive change.

A total of 359 families, including solidarity fund project participants, were provided with grants to either initiate or expand their businesses, and foster economic empowerment within the communities.

Fifteen public schools within the Ejisu and Juaben municipalities were supported and the teachers received in-service training in child friendly pedagogy to enhance their skills and competencies.

Additionally, it constructed three toilet facilities and mechanised boreholes and classroom blocks for some schools in the area.

Mr Kakula said the main objective of the project was to transform lives, which had made children find their voices, youth and care givers gain self–sufficiency, while the communities embraced change.

Mr Bernard Amoako, Programmes Director, SOS Children’s Villages, said the achievements were stories of empowerment, resilience and hope.

He said through the project six child rights clubs had been formed in the communities to champion the rights of children and had laid a solid foundation for lasting change in beneficiary communities.

Madam Amira Ibrahim, a benefactor and Mr Edward Agyei, the Head teacher of Essianimpong Primary School, expressed profound gratitude to the school for the immense help which had empowered the communities.

