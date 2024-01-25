Second Africa Prosperity Dialogues take off in Aburi

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – The second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues – a platform for discussing issues, forming formidable partnerships and committing to achieving the “Africa Beyond Aid” agenda envisioned by the African Union (AU) kicks off today at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

The three-day event, which would be attended by some African heads of States and top business, political, thought leaders and development partners is on the theme: “Delivering prosperity in Africa: produce, add value, trade.”

It is being held under the auspices of the African Prosperity Network and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

Presidents expected at the event include Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana, Mohammed Irfaan Ali, Guyana, Macky Sall, Senegal, Faure Gnassingbe, Togo, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Guinea-Bissau and Sahle-Work Zewde, Ethiopia.

The summit would feature a retreat among business executives, thought leaders and senior policies on the continent, a high level presidential and business executives dialogue, a presidential gala and the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards.

There would also be the lighting of the Africa Trade Torch – a private sector initiative to champion the realisation of AfCFTA among African Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), women and youth.

Thematic areas for the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogues include agriculture and food sovereignty, natural resources and value addition, manufacturing, infrastructure and ICT, finance and investment, and transport and logistics.

Mr Gabby Otchere-Darko, Founder/Executive Chairman, African Prosperity Network, has explained that the summit was aimed at changing the narrative and focusing on the prosperity of the continent.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra ahead of this year’s Africa Prosperity Dialogues, Mr Otchere-Darko called for “a big push within the first 10 years of the agreement coming into force [2021 and 2031] to achieve Africa’s economic integration.”

Dr Eugene Owusu, Board Member, African Prosperity Network, encouraged business and political leaders to work together to transform Africa’s development misfortunes.

That, he said, would be achieved by scaling up production, adding value to the Africa’s rich and enormous natural resources, and addressing the obstacles and deepening intra-continental trade.

Mr Silver Ojakol, Chief of Staff of the AfCFTA Secretariat, called for improved connection between business and political leaders to engender actions that would increase productivity, value addition, and intra-continental trade.

He noted that the AfCFTA Secretariat was working assiduously to make the aspiration of the trade pact come alive, and help in achieving the AU’s goal of lifting some 100 million people on the continent out of poverty.

