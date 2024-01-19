Prof. Gabriel Dwomoh is Kumasi Technical University’s new Vice-Chancellor 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Jan.19, GNA – Professor Gabriel Dwomoh, a human resource management expert has been inducted into office as the Vice-Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU).

He takes over Prof. Osei-Wusu Achaw, the immediate VC, who has attained the mandatory retirement age.

At a ceremony to introduce him, he pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to develop more competency-based programmes and adopt innovative methods to increase students’ enrolment.

“I would ensure that developed academic programmes are meant to address the scarcity of human resources in the labour market.

This would be done based on the institution’s labour market survey”, he assured.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we need to match our growing number of students with our academic physical infrastructure.

One of the strategies I will deploy to deal with the infrastructural deficit would be to intensify investment in digital infrastructure and ICT training for academic staff to achieve 50 per cent of teaching through online mode of delivery”.

The Vice-Chancellor said other priority areas would include enhancing the image of the University through research, visibility and branding, forging collaborations with trade associations and TVET second cycle institutions to extend skill training for artisans.

Prof. Dwomoh said the University’s vision of becoming an excellent technical university, would continue under his tenure, explaining that he would continue to build on existing partnerships, empower students to be innovative and strive for academic excellence.

