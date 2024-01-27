Polls open for NPP delegates for primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Jan.27 GNA – Polls opened at 0700 hours in some constituencies for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries today Saturday, January 27, 2024, across the country.

The exercise is taking place in 105 constituencies where the Party has sitting MPs with 321 aspirants contesting.

A few incumbent MPs are going unopposed.

The process, which started at 0700 hours, will close at 1400 hours to elect the Party’s parliamentary candidates for the 2024 General Election.

Officials from the Electoral Commission are supervising the polls, with police personnel providing security.

Some candidates have their agents at the voting centres.

A few of the centres had queues as early as 0600 hours.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, released guidelines for the parliamentary primaries days ago and warned candidates against bribery and voter inducement.

The Presidential Candidate of the Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah, called for unity before, during and after the primaries.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

