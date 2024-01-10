Parents elated over schools reopening at Nkwanta South

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Jan. 10, GNA- The decision by the Director General of Ghana Education Service to re-open Basic schools and second cycle institutions at Nkwanta South on Tuesday has been welcomed by parents.

Some are happy because further delays would make the students and pupils rusty while their peers are in school.

Re-opening from January 09 was welcomed by most parents as they were happy with the prospect of their children returning to outdoor life and classroom environment.

Some parents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they heaved a sigh of relief following the decision of the GES to re-open the schools.

Others said managing their children at home for an extended period had been stressful.

They expressed readiness to send their children to school as ordered by the GES after months of interruption in learning due to tribal disturbances and insecurity.

Mr Awudu Yahya, a businessperson and father of a pupil, said he was satisfied with the directives to re-open schools, adding that he would ensure his son returned to school on Thursday.

Another parent, who spoke with GNA said his three children had been home for a long time, noting that the re-opening of the schools was good news for them.

He expressed confidence that both the security agencies and GES had done the needful towards ensuring the safety of school children.

Similarly, Christiana Adjei, said that the decision to re-open schools was a relief as parents were tired of seeing their children staying at home.

On her part, she was elated when she heard the news of school’s resumption as it had been stressful trying to handle her kids at home.

Other parents interviewed expressed delight over the development, praying that there be no cause again that would force the shutting of schools in the Municipality.

GNA

