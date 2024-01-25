NPP Primaries: I have served you well, give me another chance – Trobu MP to delegates

Accra, Jan 25, GNA – Mr Moses Anim, the Member of Parliament for Trobu Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has called on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to give him another chance to deliver more development for the constituents.

He said he had served the Constituents since voted for in 2020 and deserved to continue as MP for the area.

He made the appeal in an interview with the media, in Accra, on Wednesday.

Trobu Constituency is one of the strongholds of the NPP within the Greater Accra Region.

In 2020, for instance, the Party, led by Mr Moses Anim, won the seat with over 25,000 votes.

He polled 63,580 votes as against the National Democratic Congress candidate, Mr Emmanuel Yaw Agbesi Gbedemah, who garnered 35,182 votes.

However, as the NPP goes to the polls on Saturday, January 27, 2024, to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections, Mr Anim is fighting to maintain his candidature.

He faces stiff opposition from two aspirants – Madam Gloria Owusu and Mr Edward Lincoln Nii Adotei Addo.

Mr Anim, who is also the deputy Minister of Fisheries and Acquaculture, urged the delegates to look at the work he had done so far in a space of four years and retain him, saying his “work within the Constituency is unmatched”.

According to him, the Trobu Constituency, which used to be regarded as a rural district no longer belonged to that class because it had witnessed massive social infrastructure under his tenure and the NPP government.

“I have managed with my share of the Common Fund, and support from the government and donors as well as from my resourcefulness to provide health, education, water and sanitation and road infrastructure to open up the constituency to the rest of the country,” Mr Anim touted.

Health facilities such as the Amamorley hospital, the Atiato, Pokuase Anglican and Amanfrom clinics, had all received assistance, he said.

“Again, I have donated clinical equipment to the Ga North Municipal Hospital at Ofankor, power plant to the Ga North Municipal hospital, patient monitors to Amasaman hospital and a printer and scanning machine to the Ga North Health Directorate,” he said.

In education, Mr Anim said huge projects had been executed under his tenure.

These include provision of furniture for basic sand senior high schools, including the St John’s Grammar SHS, provision of nursery blocks with GETFUND support at Afiaman Basic school, Abensu, Nii Otoo Kwame Basic school, Ofankor MA Basic school and a nursery complex at

Usman Bon Afan Basic school, six classroom blocks at the Sylvanus Basic school at Pokuase, Atiato basic school and Amamorley Basic school.

The rest are one storey six classroom block at the St Joseph’s Basic school, M7 Basic School, while nursery blocks at the Ayawaso Quarry Basic School and Asofan Basic School, were ongoing.

In the area of roads, the MP said the Constituency had also witnessed an improvement.

He urged the delegates to look at those works, honour him by retaining him as the NPP parliamentary candidate come Saturday, Januray 27, 2024, to retain the seat for the Party.

“I have served the constituents very faithfully and efficiently by providing various development projects to ease the burden of the people and I think I deserve to continue as MP,” he said.

GNA

