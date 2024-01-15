NPP parliamentary primaries: Appeals Committee to submit report today

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA – The National Parliaments Appeals Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to submit its report on the cases it received by aggrieved individuals who were dissatisfied with the Party’s disqualification, today.

At least eleven people were disqualified after the vetting committee completed the vetting of aspirants on January 4, 2024.

It is not clear the number of appeals the Committee received, but some disgruntled aspirants had expressed disagreement with the vetting committee’s disqualification.

Mr Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections, NPP, told the Ghana News Agency that the Party was expectant that the Appeals Committee would submit its report by the close of Monday, January 15, 2023.

The NPP closed nominations in constituencies where it has sitting members of parliament on December 25, 2023, and the final leg of the internal election to elect its parliamentary candidates is scheduled for January 27, 2024.

The Party currently has 137 seats in Parliament.

About 400 aspirants picked nomination forms to contest the primaries, out of which about 370 went through the vetting process.

Some 326 aspirants were initially cleared to contest the January 27 primaries.

Mr Nimako said the elections committee and the national and regional wings of the NPP were working together to ensure that the unity of the Party was kept intact before, during and after the elections.

He appealed to aspirants and party members to respect the rules outlined by the Party to ensure a smooth electoral process.

“We should all respect the rules of the game and work towards the Party’s victory in 2024,” Mr Nimako added.

GNA

