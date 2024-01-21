Northern Ghana Mission of SDA receives Bible devices to enhance evangelism 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, Jan. 21, GNA – The Northern Ghana Mission of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church has taken delivery of some translated audio Bible devices to serve as tools for the promotion of evangelistic activities in the area.

The devices, known as “GODPODS,” contained both English Language and the translated versions of the entire Holy Bible amongst other useful spiritual guidelines in five local languages; Dagbanli, Konkomba, Gonja, Twi and Manpruli.

The about 1,000 devices, worth GHc448,000.00, were donated to the church by the Quiet Hour Ministries from California in the United States of America.

Elder David Gordon Wren, the Team Leader of the Quiet Hour Ministries, at a brief presentation ceremony in Tamale, said the donation was in fulfilment of the organisation’s commitment to partnering with the church to share God’s saving grace.

He said the Ministries had decided to collaborate with the SDA Church, through the devices in local languages, to give everyone the opportunity to receive salvation through Jesus Christ.

Accompanied by his wife, Janice, Elder Wren would also engage with various church leaders and other stakeholders in the country to prepare the grounds for an impending evangelistic crusade slated for April, this year.

Pastor George Kossi Ekao Amouzou, the President of the Northern Ghana Mission of SDA Church, who received the devices, commended the Quiet Hour Ministries and its partners for the kind gesture.

He said they had come at the right time, especially when the church was working assiduously towards winning more souls for the Lord.

The devices would play a critical role in the spiritual growth and development of persons living with disabilities, particularly the visually impaired, who had no access to the braille materials, he said.

Reverend Charles Anaara, the Northern Regional Manager of Bible Society of Ghana, said the donation was an answered prayer because it would complement their efforts towards reaching out to potential believers with the word of God in their mother tongues.

Pastor Whaley Aboungo, the Director for Evangelism, Northern Ghana Mission, SDA Church, commended the donors and partners for the support and pledged the church’s commitment to ensuring that the gadgets were used to enhance activitis for the Kingdom of God.

