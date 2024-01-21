NDC Odododiodio Primary: Late arrival of materials delayed start of polls  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Jan. 21, GNA – Late arrival of voting materials delayed voting for an hour in the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

Mr Eric Boadi Okyere, the Ashiedu Keteke District Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency.

“Arrangements on the grounds delayed. It is the Party Headquarters that is organising the elections and they also delayed a little. We were waiting for them for the ballot and so we started an hour later,” he said

He said the Party had their rules and regulations for the process and that the EC was just playing a supervisory role.

Mr Okyere said: “We have three polling stations, ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ with 2,313 total delegates and we are closing polls at 1600hours. For this particular election, we are not using Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs), but we are using the indelible ink to check the process.”

As at 1108hours, Polling Stations ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ recorded 335, 271 and 336 votes respectively.

The two contestants for the polls are Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie and Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea

Mr Paul Oblie Laryea, Chairman, NDC Odododiodioo Constituency, said the delay was due to the sorting out of ballot papers and other materials, adding that the late start did not cause any damage to the polls.

“As at now the majority of the delegates are coming and the process is smooth and I believe by the close of polls about 90 per cent of them would have voted,” he said.

The National Democratic Congress rescheduled its parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo constituency for January 21, following the dismissal of an application for an interlocutory injunction obtained by a disqualified candidate, which had compelled the Party to postpone the election indefinitely earlier.

GNA

