NDC Odododiodio Primary: Four delegates arrested for taking pictures of ballots 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Jan. 21, GNA – The police have picked four delegates voting in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Odododiodio Constituency primary for taking pictures of their ballots.

The Police detained them for about one hour and later released them after a session of counseling and warning.

The Party, since the beginning of the polls cautioned delegates against selling their votes.

Mr Paul Oblie Laryea, Chairman, Odododiodioo Constituency of the NDC, in an interview, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the EC officials, Election Committee Executives and the police had been vigilant in stopping such acts.

“We made announcements about ten times against vote buying and selling, but some people think they could be fast. ..”

The election is taking place at the Jamestown District Police Command at three polling stations – ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ and with 2,313 total delegates.

The polls, which started an hour late-0800 hours- would be closing at 1600hours, according to the EC officials.

The National Democratic Congress rescheduled the parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo constituency for January 21, following the dismissal of an application for an interlocutory injunction obtained by a disqualified candidate, Michael Nii Yarboi Annan.

GNA

