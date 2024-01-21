Bulgaria’s first emergency medical helicopter expected to arrive on January 31, Transport Minister says

Sofia, Jan 21 (BTA/GNA) – In a Bulgarian National Radio interview, commenting on the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) system, which is yet to become operational in Bulgaria, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov said that the Italian manufacturer has officially confirmed that the first emergency medical helicopter will be delivered to Bulgaria on January 31. On January 29, the helicopter will make a final test flight in Italy with a Bulgarian crew on board, before flying to Bulgaria two days later.

It is planned for two more helicopters to arrive in Bulgaria by the end of 2024, one in the summer and another in December. According to the contract, Bulgaria should get six helicopters, and a budget has been secured for two more. The total number of helicopters to the HEMS project will be eight, the minister said.

Gvozdeikov added that a flying site at Sofia’s St. Anna Hospital would be inaugurated on Monday.

BTA/GNA

