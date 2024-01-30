Nana Osei-Adjei is New Juaben North NPP parliamentary candidate-elect 

By Naa Shormei Odonkor, GNA

Koforidua, Jan. 30, GNA – Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in New Juaben North have elected Nana Osei-Adjei as their parliamentary candidate to represent the constituency in the December general election.

Nana Osei-Adjei polled 253 out of the 488 total valid votes cast to beat Mr Seth K. Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, and Messieurs Samuel K. Annor, Joseph O. Djaba, and Philip T. Yeboah.

Mr Acheampong polled 183 votes, Mr Djaba, 47, Mr Yeboah, three, and Mr Annor, two votes.

Nana Osei-Adjei would replace Mr. Kwasi Boateng Adjei, the sitting Member of Parliament of New Juaben North, and contest against Mr. Samuel Adongo, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

Ms Dorcas Akoto-Donkor, the Municipal Electoral Officer, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that 510 delegates were expected to cast their ballots.

However, 490 delegates exercised their franchises, with 488 valid votes cast and two rejected ballots.

Meanwhile, the GNA noted that the NPP in some constituencies, including the New Juaben South and Akuapim South in the Eastern Region did not hold the primaries.

In New Juaben South, the incumbent MP, Mr Michael O. Baafi, was nominated unopposed, while the primaries were postponed till further notice in Akuapim South.

