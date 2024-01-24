Ms. List and Nguvu Mining not successful in court application

Accra, Jan 24, GNA-Ms Angela List, Nguvu Mining and their lawyers have not been successful in their request to the High Court to make an application without notice to Adamus Australia and the lawyer for Adamus Ghana, appointed by the IMC.

In an affidavit filed on January 19, 2024, Nguvu Mining sought the Court’s permission to allow the management staff of Adamus Ghana to run the Company since Ms. List and the other directors had been restrained.

However, a statement copied to the Ghana News agency on Wednesday said the Court did not hear the application.

It said the High Court Accra, Commercial Division Seven, had previously issued an order on July 27, 2023, establishing a five-member Interim Management Committee to oversee the affairs of Adamus Resources Limited and restraining specific individuals from acting as directors and secretary of the company.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources appointed the independent chairperson for the committee.

“If indeed Ms. List was in control of Adamus Ghana, and claiming there was no interim management committee, why was she and her lawyers in court asking for the management staff to take over the company from members of the self-same IMC”?

The statement said the apparent contradiction had raised concerns among stakeholders and members of the public, and the Court’s decision highlighted the ongoing legal battle between Ms. List, Nguvu Mining, and the court that appointed IMC.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

