MP constructs more toilets to end Open Defecation in Tano North constituency

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Jan. 12, GNA – Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North in the Ahafo Region, has promised to end Open Defecation practices in the constituency by improving access to toilet facilities in the communities.

Within four months, the MP, also the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said she had funded the construction of 25 modern toilet facilities, spread across the communities, basic and Senior High Schools in the constituency.

Interacting with the media in Sunyani on her achievements and vision as an MP, Dr. Prempeh emphasized her intention to construct 21 more toilet facilities in the constituency by the close of 2024.

Additionally, the MP emphasised her commitment and determination to improve environmental hygiene to avert possible outbreak of communicable diseases and thereby, improve the health status of the constituents.

Dr. Prempeh said she had evacuated 17 heaps of refuse dumps in the constituency and 33 in the Ahafo region.

On water supply and provision, the MP said she had constructed about 150 mechanised boreholes in the area, saying 16 villages in the Bomaa enclave alone had benefited from potable drinking water.

“In fact, every community, polling station and electoral area in my constituency have benefited from either borehole or toilet facility to better their lives,” she stated, adding that all those development projects were evidently clear for everybody to see.

“As a sector Minister, I have also extended my wings to the Ashanti, Bono and Bono East Region and provided toilets and water facilities to some vulnerable and deprived communities in those regions as well,” Dr. Prempeh indicated.

