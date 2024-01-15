Media commended for improving its outlook

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Jan. 15, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, has commended the nation’s media for improving its quality over the years.

He noted however that democratic governance was set to improve and urged media practitioners to continue to stay true to keeping all in line.

The MP, who heads the Volta Region Caucus of Parliament, made the call when he joined members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Volta and Oti Regions, for fun games to de-stress and take stock of 2023 activities.

He asked the media to consider its constitutional disposition as an arm of the Government and should find encouragement in wielding a measuring rod of truth over the nation.

“The media is an important arm, and we should focus on our work whether we are recognised or not,” he said.

The MP stressed the importance of fostering unity among the media and the political class, saying it would help deliver the needed partnership to develop the nation.

Mr Bedzrah commended the GJA in the Region for the fraternal fun engagement, and said it was an uncommon activity that should be encouraged.

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the MP for Keta, urged the media to continue its middleman role, which was crucial for the country’s democracy and entreated them to seek education, when the opportunity availed itself.

Many media personnel from across the Region participated in the fun games, which provided a reality escape for the highly engaging profession.

Mr Divine Bosson, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, joined in the fun, and encouraged the media not to lose its place within society.

He urged journos to build dignity within the profession, and not to be “too political or partisan.”

Mr Games Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and a member of the Association, joined the MCE in an informal engagement with media present, spoke about the need to work together to address haunting unemployment among the youth.

He said it was time to consider the regional capital for a metropolitan status, as it would affect the developmental progress of the Region as a whole.

Mr Agbaxode Emmanuel, the Chairman of the Association in the two Regions, called for support in building media capacity and presence, and thanked all stakeholders for the continuous affiliation with the fraternity.

The Ho MCE pledged to take up the second phase construction of the Volta Press Centre and made and initial donation of 50 bags of cement.

The Ho West MP also donated some money and promised to provide the needed support.

GNA

