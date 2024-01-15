2024 Elections: Kofi Akpaloo to lead LPG again

Agnes Ansah

Accra, Jan.15, GNA – The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) says it will retain Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Founder of the Party, as its flagbearer for the 2024 General Election.

Mr Jerry Owusu Appauh, GeneraL-Secretary of the LPG told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Monday.

He said no member of the Party had shown or communicated interest in contesting Mr Akpaloo for the flagbearer position, hence the decision to retain him to lead the Party in the December polls.

He said the LPG would hold congress in April to acclaim the candidature of Mr Akpaloo.

“We are retaining Mr Akpaloo as our flagbearer. We will do the acclamation in April.”

Preparations towards election

The General Secretary said the Party was currently electing regional and electoral area officers, who would be trained to garner support and votes for the LPG at the polls.

He said it was time Ghanaians rejected the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and all other minority parties and gave the LPG the chance to govern the country.

“We are the only liberal Party in Ghana, and we know what the two parties have done so far, so we are just appealing to Ghana to give us the opportunity as liberals to turn things around for the country.

“We supported the NPP to win the elections but honestly, we all as Ghanaians know the disappointment that has come from the camp of the NPP. The NDC has also gotten the opportunity so many times, but they were not able to do anything meaningful to help Ghana.

“We are just promoting liberalism in Ghana, and we think it is now time for all of us to believe that liberals can do better for Ghana,” he said.

Mr Appauh said the LPG would implement a “Child Benefit” programme where the government would give families and mothers with children monthly stipend to ease the burden on parents.

He said an LPG government would also implement an “Unemployment Benefit” policy, saying unemployed youth would be supported with monthly stipend to take care of basic needs.

GNA

