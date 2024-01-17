Mali secures emphatic 2-0 win over South Africa 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 17, GNA – Mali ensured a comfortable 2-0 victory over South Africa in their opening match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

With goals from Sekou Koita and Lassine Sinayoko, Mali ensured they started their campaign on a comfortable note, despite facing early challenges from the South Africans.

Both sides were on each other’s throat in the early stages of the game, with Lassine Sinayoko coming close to target, but was denied by Ronwen Williams’ reflex save, whilst Percy Tau forced a good stop from Djigui Diarra after racing through on goal.

The win sees Mali top Group E on goal difference from Namibia, who shocked Tunisia 1-0 earlier on Tuesday.

Tau should have given South Africa the lead in the 19th minute, but saw his penalty missed.

Mali cranked up the pressure after the break, which saw Amadou Haidara clipping the bar before Hamari Traore bundled in the opener on the hour mark.

Later Sinayoko drilled a low shot through Williams’ legs to double Mali’s advantage and put them firmly in control.

South Africa rallied late on but Themba Zwane’s free-kick cannoned off the woodwork as they slipped to defeat.

GNA

