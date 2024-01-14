Logba-Tota Health Centre appeals for security man, toilet facility  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Logba-Tota (V/ R), Jan 14, GNA – The Logba-Tota Health Centre in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region has appealed for the construction of a Water Closet (WC) facility and security services to enhance work at the Centre.

Ms Grace Kumafo, Staff Midwife and Facility in-charge appealed through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the centre.

She said due to the absence of a WC at the facility, protecting the privacy of pregnant women and lactating mothers who visited the centre for medical attention was a challenge.

The facility serves communities including Logba-Tota, Klikpo, Abayeme, Dzufi and Akpenaxor with a population of about 2,066.

Attendance at the Out Patients Department was an average of 10 clients daily, Maternity was six on average, and Reproductive and Child Health was five visits per day, Ms Kumafo said.

On security, she said management needed the services of a security man to guard the centre and its staff and patients, especially during night duties.

