Kwahu Mountain Marathon registrations gathers momentum

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Jan. 11, GNA – Registration for the fifth edition of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon, which is fixed for March 30th, 2024, gathers momentum as scores of athletes continue to

storm the online platform www.kwahumarathan.com or GR-Code to go through the formalities.

The 2024 Kwahu Marathon being organised by the Marathon Foundation, Ghana (MFG) in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Council is on the theme “Stronger Together-Running into the Future”.

As part of the event, the organisers, in collaboration with scores of sponsors, would hold a pre-event float through some of the principal streets of Kwahu on March 28, which will offer the sponsors the opportunity to join the float and also display their products.

Scores of sponsors told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk that they intend to storm the venue with brass band music, company souvenirs, and other giveaways to project their brand and also enlighten this year’s Kwahu Mountain Marathon as well as the Ester festivities.

Dr. Edward Kwadwo Boahen, Operations Director of Marathon Foundation Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk in an interview that the Marathon Foundation Ghana, in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Council, seeks to scale up the marathon from a festive activity.

He said the registration process would close on March 15th, 2024, to enable organisers, Marathon Foundation Ghana, to prepare all participants through health screening and other related training before the actual event on March 30, 2024.

“With a commitment to enhancing the event, preparations are underway to ensure a highly successful marathon in 2024. Registration can be completed through four convenient methods: Scan the QR Code on our promotional flyers.

“Visit our website at www.kwahumarathon.com; check out our Facebook page, “Kwahu Mountain Marathon 2024; or fill out the registration form at https://forms.gle/1Zv1ZFVjiKEPpxcs8,” he said.

Dr. Boahen noted that proper registration and health screening are mandatory, and athletes who fail to provide the required information or adhere to the rules and regulations will be automatically disqualified.

He said the event would start from Nkawkaw to Mpraeso, a distance of about 42 kilometres.

Dr. Boahen noted that the 5th edition of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon is going to introduce innovation, combining sports, entertainment, healthcare, and brand penetration for sponsors to create a dynamic platform for all athletes and visitors alike.

The 5th Kwahu Mountain Marathon would be the cardinal activity for the 2024 Kwahu Ester festivities, and assured of all that, the organisers are working with the Ghana Police and Ghana National Fire Service to ensure both participants and observers feel secure and safe.

He said the Marathon Foundation of Ghana also intends to reach out to the Ghana Tourism Authority to classify the Kwahu Mountain Marathon as a tourist projection activity for Ghana, while “we also engage the Ministry of Sports to incorporate the event into their calendar.”.

He explained that the Marathon Foundation, Ghana, working together with the Kwahu Traditional Council, seeks to use the marathon to create a unique platform for the youth to exhibit their talents and grab an opportunity to participate in international competitions.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

