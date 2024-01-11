Gomoa Central MP donates air conditioners to Agona Swedru Police

By James Esuon,

Agona Swedru (C/R), Jan. 11, GNA – Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, has presented air conditioners and accessories to the Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command to argument security operations and administration.

The MP said the officers of the command had moved into a new building, hence the donation was to ensure they operated in a comfortable environment, as the rooms were too warm when she paid them a visit some time ago.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Mrs Quansah said Gomoa Central shared a common boundary with the Swedru Divisional Command so the officers extended their security services to her constituency.

Mrs Quansah, also the Deputy Interior Minister, hinted that Gomoa Central’s District Police Command would become operational soon as its building was almost completed.

It would soon be equipped with a pick-up and other office equipment to make it operational.

On the celebration of Gomoa Akwambo Festival, the MP assured that the police would continue to provide adequate security to protect life and property.

She appealed to pedestrians to be cautious, especially when using zebra crossings, to avert knock downs, while urging drivers not to drink and drive to reduce accidents.

The MP extended her new year felicitation to the chiefs, Queen mothers and the all the inhabitants and expressed the hope that they would support the party to win the presidential election and parliamentary seat.

She reiterated calls on the delegates to choose her as the candidate for Gomoa Central to continue her selfless and dedicated services to promote development.

Chief Superintendent Douglas Kuma, the Acting Agona Swedru Divisional Police Commander, who received the items, commended the MP for the kind gesture.

He said the Division had already received motor bikes meant for the Gomoa Central District Police Command to ensure visibility and eeduce crime.

The donation would motivate the officers and men at the Divisional Headquarters to work extra hard to protect lives and property.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

